Business Public investment disbursement meets 35.5% of target The total disbursement of public investment reached 11.2 billion USD as of the end of July. According to the Ministry of Finance, the figure fulfilled only 35.5% of the plan set for 2023, but still higher than what recorded in the same period last year.

Business Firms urged to carefully study market, partners when exporting to Israel The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA), which was signed last month, has opened up new opportunities for Vietnamese goods to enter an important market in the Middle East.

Business Condotel market forecast to continue falling until 2025 The Vietnamese condotel market will not recover at least until 2025 due to excess inventory, according to insiders.