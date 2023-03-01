A man refills his motorbike at a petrol station in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made at 3pm on March 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON92 were cut by 120 VND to 23,320 VND (0.98 USD) and 22,420 VND, respectively, per litre.



The price of diesel was reduced by 550 VND to 20,250 VND per litre and that of kerosene was down by 370 VND to 20.470 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut was raised by 300 VND to 14,550 VND per litre.



The two ministries determined to extract 200-250 VND per litre from petrol prices and 300-500 VND per litre from diesel and kerosene prices for the petrol price stabilistion fund./.