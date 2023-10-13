Business Public investment crucial for Vietnam’s economic growth: ADB director Vietnam’s maintaining the momentum of public investment will be crucial because it will rejuvenate economic activities, generate employment, and enhance domestic consumption, said ADB Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty.

Business First 22 pioneering enterprises of Vietnam earn US-funded customised technical assistance The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) have handed over cooperation pacts to the first 22 Vietnamese pioneering enterprises (PEs), who will receive customised technical assistance worth 150,000 USD in total from the USAID’s Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project.

Business Office market in HCM City predicted to become vibrant The office market in Ho Chi Minh has become vibrant recently with the operation of two office buildings in Thu Thiem new urban area which provides an additional 85,000 sq.m of floor space.

Business HCM City targets sustainable urban agricultural production Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop sustainable urban agricultural production with high technologies to be applied in cultivation on at least 70% of its agricultural land by 2030, said the director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.