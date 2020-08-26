Photo contest on Vietnamese pandemic-fighting spirit launched
The poster of the photo contest "Kien Cuong Viet Nam - Resilient Vietnam" (Photo: organising board)
Hanoi (VNA) - A photo contest that aims to spread the impressive images of Vietnamese people in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has been launched.
Organised by the Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR), the Kien Cuong Viet Nam - Resilient Vietnam photo contest is open to both professional and amateur photographers, with two categories of awards: professional photos and mobile phone photos.
The committee will accept entries till September 30. The awards ceremony is expected to take place on October 10, 2020, virtually on VNPR's Facebook page.
All Vietnamese and foreigners living in Vietnam, with no age restriction, can send photos to participate in the contest via the website vnpr.vn/kiencuongvietnam or email admin@vnpr.vn.
The jury of the contest is made up of prestigious Vietnamese photographers and veteran photojournalists of international news agencies as well as leading press organisations in Vietnam.
The entries must be photos taken in Vietnam with the theme the efforts of the local people, authorities at all levels, social organisations and enterprises in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and together overcoming difficulties caused by the virus.
Each competitor can submit one or more entries, not exceeding five photos. Photos are taken from January 23 to September 30 are eligible, with full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution or higher for photos taken in the Phone Photo category, and a resolution of more than 3,000 pixels for photos competing in the professional category.
In each entry, besides the photo, participants need to include information about its author, content, time and location of the shoot.
One gold, one silver and one bronze award will be given to best works in each category, in addition to one Inspiration Award.
The top photos selected by the organising board will be displayed at the exhibition entitled Kien Cuong Viet Nam – Resilient Vietnam. The winning works will also have the opportunity to appear in articles and publications of VNPR in domestic and international press./.