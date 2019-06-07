University students look at a photo exhibition on air pollution in Vietnam's big cities (Photo courtesy of CHANGE)

- Thirty-four photos chosen in the photography contest "Portray Air, Expose Pollution" are being displayed at universities throughout Ho Chi Minh City until June 14 to improve awareness about air pollution in the country’s large cities.The exhibitions, which are part of the Clean Air, Blue Sky campaign, call on visitors and students to take part in programmes promoting pure air.The exhibitions began at the HCM City University of Social Science and Humanities in District 1 on June 5, and will travel to the Banking University in Thu Duc district on June 8, and to Hoa Sen University in district 1 on June 10, among other locations.At the exhibitions, students play games relating to environmental protection.Dr Dong Van Huong, Vice Rector of the HCM City University of Transport and Communication, where the exhibition will be held on June 12, said that university students should think of ways to reduce air pollution, especially in transport.Nguyen Cat Tuong, project manager at the Centre of Hands-on Action and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE), said that figures from the World Bank show that Vietnam suffers an economic loss of 5 percent of its GDP every year because of pollution.In HCM City, the level of air pollution exceeds by three times the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation. Motorbikes are the main cause of air pollution.Traffic contributes 99 percent of total carbon dioxide emissions in the city, and 37.7 percent of dust.The exhibitions were organised by CHANGE in cooperation with 350.org, a non-profit organisation under the sponsorship of the Consulate General of Germany in HCM City.-VNS/VNA