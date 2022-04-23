Business Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 50,000 seats for upcoming holidays To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the number of its flights.

Business Vietnam’s 500 fastest-growing companies honoured The lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) and the top 10 firms in real estate-construction - building material this year were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper during a ceremony held in Hanoi on April 22.

Business Lego Group pins high hope on Vietnam project: representative Lego Group pins high hope on its project in Vietnam as this will be the first carbon neutral factory of the Danish firm across the world and its second in Asia, a high-ranking official of the Danish toy production company has said.