At the Phu Tho General Hospital. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The General Hospital of northern Phu Tho province has become one of the seven Vietnamese establishments to win the Diamond Status from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), the highest award for quality in emergency care and stroke treatment worldwide.

Previously, only the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi achieved this prestigious award. It is a recognition given by the WSO to stroke treatment centres and units that have demonstrated outstanding care and treatment on a global scale, with three levels of standards: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.



The award was granted by WSO President Jeyaraj Durai Pandian at a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18.

Accordingly, the Phu Tho General Hospital’s stroke centre has met a maximum of 10 stringent criteria set by the WSO in the diagnosis, emergency response, care, and treatment of strokes, achieving Gold and Platinum levels for 7-9 criteria.



Deputy director of the centre Bui Thi Thu Ha said the hospital has joined the WSO Angels Awards since the third quarter of 2020. As of the end of 2022, it received one Gold and nine Platinum certifications. In the first half of this year, it consecutively received the Diamond Status, putting it on par with central-level hospitals such as Bach Mai Hospital and 115 People's Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Founded on September 15, 2018, the centre is the first of its kind in the country to operate with an integrated closed-loop process meeting European standards, from emergency care, treatment, patient management to post-stroke functional recovery.

It treats around 250 patients on average each month, with 150 of them suffering from cerebral stroke./.