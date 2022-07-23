Society HCM City expands pedestrian streets to 22 routes Ho Chi Minh City will turn another 22 streets into pedestrian streets on weekends between 2022 and 2025.

Society Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy lays out implementation guidelines Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has just signed a decision on the implementation of the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Annual summer camp for overseas Vietnamese youngths launched in Nghe An The Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, an annual event organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths around the world, kicked off in Vinh city, central Nghe An province, on July 22.

Society Vietnamese expats in Czech Republic honoured for contributions to homeland Vietnamese collectives and individuals in the Czech Republic were honoured on July 22 for their outstanding contributions to the fight against COVID-19, community building and supporting flood victims in Vietnam's central region.