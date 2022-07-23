Phu Yen holds potential to has UNESCO geopark: experts
Phu Yen boasts potential to build a geopark accredited by the UNESCO, said experts at a conference held in the south-central province on July 23 regarding international cooperation for the local development of a geopark and sustainable tourism.
They said the province possesses three main values to form a geopark - geological heritage, cultural heritage and biodiversity. Phu Yen is characterised by metamorphic rocks dating back about 2.5 billion to 542 million years ago; architectural works showing the Champa - Vietnam - Hoa - Europe cultural interference, coastal sand ecosystems, lagoons, and rich coral reefs.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dao My said that the authorities has determined the goal of building the Phu Yen geopark towards achieving the global-geopark accreditation by UNESCO in order to preserve and promote its heritage values and promote sustainable economic and social development.
Director of the Geology Museum Truong Quang Quy clarified that the proposed area for the establishment of the Phu Yen geopark covers 1,575 km2, including Tuy Hoa city, Song Cau town, Dong Hoa town, Tuy An district and parts of Phu Hoa and Son Hoa districts.
Dr. Bui Viet Hung from the European Research Institute affirmed that the building of a global geopark is a catalyst for sustainable tourism development.
Concluding the conference, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Huu The said currently, Phu Yen is implementing its plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, creating a favorable condition to make a detailed blueprint for the geopark project./.