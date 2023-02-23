Culture - Sports Young artist fights fate to fuel passion for artwork Despite his turbulent life, 18-year-old Tran Nam Long has already created a distinct impression through his paintings of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, fascinating viewers for the vividness and breathtaking beauty of his artworks.

Culture - Sports Measures needed to solve bottlenecks for cultural development: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 22 requested more efforts to address bottlenecks for cultural development while working with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2030 period.

Culture - Sports Vietnam impresses visitors at cultural festival in Egypt Vietnam is leaving strong impression on visitors at the Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services, which opened in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on February 22.