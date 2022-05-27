Lasting 120 minutes, the play depicts milestones in the first 20 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s life, from his childhood as Nguyen Sinh Cung to when the young Nguyen Tat Thanh left Vietnam to seek the country’s salvation.

It also emphasises the turning points in his life that influenced Nguyen Tat Thanh’s thinking, like when his father, Nguyen Sinh Sac, from Binh Khe district in Binh Dinh province, was recalled to Hue to be punished for supporting the poor and encouraging a patriotic spirit.

The play is the first part of a stage project on President Ho Chi Minh performed by the Vietnam Cai Luong Theatre.

Subsequent parts are expected in 2023 and 2024, focusing on Nguyen Tat Thanh’s journey abroad and return to liberate the country./.

VNA