Business SOEs need to enhance autonomy in operation: report State-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to enhance their autonomy and responsibility under market mechanisms to contribute to the growth of the economy, according to a report by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Business Vietnamese firms advised to promote online sale in Singapore Vietnamese enterprises are looking to sell their products online in Singapore where 73 percent of its population regularly shop online and make cross-border transactions.

Business Foreign investment into Vietnam up 18.5 percent in first three months As much as 10.13 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam in the first three months of the year to March 20, a year-on-year increase of 18.5 percent, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.