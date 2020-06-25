PM inspects preparations for ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi.
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects preparation works for the 36th ASEAN Summit at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks highly of logistics works from facilities to security by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: VNA)
-
He requests the Ministry to welcome guests professionally and warmly, while ensuring their safety (Photo: VNA)
-
The government leader asks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities to facilitate activities by Vietnamese and foreign journalists at the events (Photo: VNA)