PM inspects preparations for ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects preparation works for the 36th ASEAN Summit at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks highly of logistics works from facilities to security by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: VNA)

  • He requests the Ministry to welcome guests professionally and warmly, while ensuring their safety (Photo: VNA)

  • The government leader asks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities to facilitate activities by Vietnamese and foreign journalists at the events (Photo: VNA)

