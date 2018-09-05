PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc made a field trip to a ginseng growing project run by Ngoc Linh Ginseng JSC in Tu Mo Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on September 5.

PM Phuc visits the national centre for Ngoc Linh ginseng research and development in Dak To district, Kon Tum province. (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the need to create Ngoc Linh ginseng products that are competitive with famous ginseng brands worldwide.PM Phuc made the request during a field trip to a ginseng growing project run by Ngoc Linh Ginseng JSC in Tu Mo Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on September 5.Stressing the high nutritional values of Ngoc Linh ginseng, the government leader described the medical herb as a natural treasure that can help to improve living standards and generate jobs for local farmers, while also contributing to the State budget.In this spirit, he asked authorities of Kon Tum province to fight against fake Ngoc Linh ginseng and ensure brand protection, recommending that Kon Tum join hands with central Quang Nam province where Ngoc Linh ginseng is also being planted.Covering nearly 500ha in Mang Ri and Ngoc Lay communes of Tu Mo Rong district, the ginseng cultivation project of the Ngoc Linh Ginseng JSC has contributed towards sustainable forest protection and Ngoc Linh ginseng development.With about 1 million plants, the project has protected this rare ginseng gene and provided products for both domestic and foreign markets.Of note, it has drawn the participation of more than 400 households in 20 villages in Tu Mo Rong district in ginseng production and forest protection.Later the same day, PM Phuc attended the opening ceremony of the national centre for Ngoc Linh ginseng research and development in Dak To district, Kon Tum province.Speaking at the event, the PM tasked the centre to support businesses and farmers in addressing and distinguishing fake ginseng, as well as protecting the Ngoc Linh ginseng gene.Apart from connecting domestic and foreign research on ginseng, the centre needs to join hands with producers and relevant agencies to develop products that satisfy the real demands of the market.The PM is scheduled to host a conference on investment in Ngoc Linh Kon Tum ginseng and other medical herbs in Kon Tum city on September 6 morning.The Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng), a rare medical root containing 52 saponin compounds helpful to health, was found on Ngoc Linh Mountain on the boundary between Kon Tum and the central province of Quang Nam in the late 1960s.In June 2017, Ngoc Linh ginseng was included on the list of national products.–VNA