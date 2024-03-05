Society Overseas Vietnamese in Australia optimistic about bilateral cooperation prospects Overseas Vietnamese in Australia have expressed their optimism about stronger cooperation between the two countries, especially after the ongoing official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Society Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court opens trial on major bank fraud case The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on March 5 began the first-instance trial on a major case involving property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and relevant units.

Society VGCL President highlights trade union’s achievements at world conference President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang shared VGCL’s outstanding activities at the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paolo, Brazil from March 1-2 (local time).

Society DK1 platform stands firm on the wave front The DK1 platform, which are clusters of Vietnamese economic and technical services built on its southern continental shelf, have been standing firm on the wave front for the past 35 years, thanks to the dedicated efforts of officials and soldiers protecting the country’s national sovereignty over seas and islands.