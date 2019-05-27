Monday, May 27, 2019 - 12:07:37

Politics

PM pays official visit to Sweden

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Stockholm on May 26, starting their official visit to Sweden at the invitation of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

