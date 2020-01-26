Po Ma Lung in Lai Chau province is among Vietnam’s top 10 tallest mountains. (Photo: VNA)



Lai Chau (VNA) - Po Ma Lung in Lai Chau province is among Vietnam’s top 10 tallest mountains, attracting scores of climbers with its challenging route.



The mountain, 2,967 metres high, is located in Lang village in Phong Tho district in the mountainous northern region. It is infamous for its length and roughness, with its first pitstop accessible after a trek of eight to nine hours.



From Lang village, visitors walk about 5 km along the hillside before reaching the foot of Po Ma Lung, from which climbers ascend 20 km to the top. The road hugs local irrigation channels before skirting a mighty waterfall.



This journey provides stunning jungle greenery and magical terraced fields, with a few small houses dotting the valley below./.

