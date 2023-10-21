Poetic beauty of Hoa Binh Reservoir
Endowed with charming landscapes, poetic mountains and forests, and colourful culture, Hoa Binh Reservoir in the province of the same name has become a famous tourist destination, attracting crowds of domestic and foreign tourists.
Upstream of Hoa Binh Reservoir under the shinning sun. (Photo: VNA)
Hoa Binh Reservoir on a peaceful autumn afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
The autumn afternoon sun sets over the majestic mountain near the reservoir. (Photo: VNA)
The poetic beauty of Hoa Binh Reservoir in autumn. (Photo: VNA)
Golden sunshine sparkles on Hoa Binh Reservoir. (Photo: VNA)