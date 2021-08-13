Business Consumer rights protection programme approved Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a consumer rights protection programme for 2021 – 2025 that focuses on the development of a consultancy and support system for consumers.

Business Vinh Phuc province gives priority to supporting industry development The northern province of Vinh Phuc is adopting a number of mechanisms and policies to attract investment in the development of supporting industries, considering it as an important step to build a sustainable industry.

Business Vietnam among three global largest instant noodles consumers Vietnam ranked third in instant noodles consumption after China/Hong Kong and Indonesia, with about 7.03 billion packages of instant noodles in 2020, according to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA).