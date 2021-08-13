Policy leverages help promote real estate market
Despite difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has maintained stability thanks to support policies from the Government.
According to the Ministry of Construction, the Government and ministries, sectors have issued a number of legal documents regarding the implementation of real estate investment and construction projects, while banks have offered preferential policies to give financial support for investors and house-buyers in the field.
Notably, the Government issued Decree 54/2021/ND-CP on May 21, 2021 detailing regulations on environment impact assessment, which is applicable to organisations, individuals engaging in investment activities.
Vu The Hung from the Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, held that this is a necessary step in the process of issuing an investment licence for a project, removing difficulties facing investors and ensuring the coherence of regulations on investment and environment.
Meanwhile Decree 69/2021/ND-CP, which will become effective from September 1, is expected to deal with obstacles in the upgrading of old apartment buildings.
At the same time, the social housing development programme has received due attention from the Government, ministries and sectors.
Decree 49/2021/ND-CP, issued on April 1, 2021 to replace Decree 100/2015/ND-CP issued on October 20, 2015 on developing and managing social housing is hoped to remove difficulties in social housing expansion, meeting the people's demand of houses with stronger support from credit institutions.
Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam has issued Decision 697/QD-NHNN defining the interest rate of 4.8 percent per year for loans for purchase and renting of low-cost houses as well as upgrading their houses.
Financial support has been offered to investors and house-buyers from banks with cut in interest rate.
Experts held that the decrees and decisions as well as guiding circulars of relevant ministries and sectors from early 2021 will help the real estate market thrive despite impacts of four waves of COVID-19 pandemic./.