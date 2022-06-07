Environment Three endangered orchid species successfully propagated A nature reserve in the northern province of Thanh Hoa has successfully multiplied three endangered orchid species – the Hai Van Bac, Hai Long and Thuy Tien Huong species – native to the north-central region.

Environment Austria-funded project to strengthen climate resilience in Soc Trang Three communes in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will benefit from an Austria-funded project on strengthening climate resilience launched on June 6.

Environment Ninh Binh protects biodiversity for sustainable future Ninh Binh is blessed by nature with a wide range of beautiful natural landscapes and ecosystems. The province's forest area exceeds 29,000 hectares, making it the region's largest, exceeding the forests in neighbouring provinces in the Red River Delta.