President Ho Chi Minh’s call for patriotic emulation lives on

Opening the appeal, he wrote: “The purpose of patriotic work emulation is to eliminate poverty and hunger and illiteracy and foreign aggressors. It means our entire people have enough rice to eat and clothing to wear. The entire population will know how to read and write. The soldiers will have enough food and weapons to defeat the foreign aggressors. These are aimed at uniting the entire nation. Thus, we will have an independent nation, free civil rights, and welfare for the people.”