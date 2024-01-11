President Vo Van Thuong (R) and head of the CPC Central Committee's Publicity Department Li Shulei (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 11 for Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei.



President Vo Van Thuong spoke highly of the significance of the Chinese guest's visit, which marks the first high-level exchange activity between the two Parties and countries in 2024 and aims to concretise the important common perceptions reached by the two Party leaders, especially following the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse late last year.

Congratulating the Chinese Party, State and people on their achievements over the past years, he expressed his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary and President Xi, the Chinese people will successfully realise the "Second Centennial" goal, making China a "great modern socialist country" that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, contributing even more significantly to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Li, for his part, lauded President Thuong's suggestions about promoting cooperation between the two Parties and countries, and improving the effectiveness of coordination between the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Popularisation and Education and the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department.

He said both sides will further strengthen coordination and share experience in ideological and cultural work in line with the common perceptions reached by the leaders from both Parties and countries. This includes actively popularising the long-standing friendship and achievements in bilateral cooperative relationship.

In reply, the Vietnamese leader suggested an increase in exchanges and meetings between leaders at various levels from both Parties and countries.



Vietnam welcomes leaders from the Chinese Party, State, agencies and localities to the country, he said, adding that the time-tested Vietnam-China relationship has been nurtured by generations of leaders from both Parties and countries, becoming an invaluable asset that needs to be widely disseminated among officials, Party members, citizens, and especially young generations in both nations.



Speaking highly of the talks between Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Commission for Popularisation and Education and the Chinese guest, he proposed fully disseminating the Joint Statement and the six major directions outlined during the Vietnam visit by General Secretary and President Xi, thus creating a solid foundation for the effective implementation of cooperation agreements between the two sides./.