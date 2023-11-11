President joins great national unity festival in Phu Yen
President Vo Van Thuong joined local people in the south central province of Phu Yen’s Xay Dung village to celebrate the great national unity festival on November 11 morning.
President Vo Van Thuong attends the great national unity festival in Xay Dung village, Suoi Trai commune, Son Hoa district, Phu Yen province, on November 11. (Photo: VNA)
Located in Son Hoa district’s Suoi Trai highland commune, which is home to the E De ethnic minority community, the village has 187 households, including 171 ethnic minority families, with a total of 984 people. It faces many difficulties, with over 60% of local households classified as poor or near-poor families.
Speaking to local residents at the event, President Thuong emphasised that the spirit of great national unity is a precious tradition of the Vietnamese people. Thanks to the leadership of the Party, the people successfully accomplished the struggle for national liberation, entered the era of Doi moi (Reform), and overcome challenges, making the country's international position and prestige greater than ever. He expressed his belief that, in the new development phase amid the complex regional and international situation, this spirit is the source of strength for Vietnam to confidently move forwards.
The State leader said that, given the still high poverty rate, the top priority for Suoi Trai residents is to join hands in eradicating hunger and achieving sustainable poverty reduction, and pay more attention and provide favourable conditions for the education of younger generations. He also urged them to collaborate in maintaining public order and security.
On the occasion, the President and leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Phu Yen province presented gifts to outstanding local education managers, teachers, community members, and students./.