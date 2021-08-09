Politics Deputy PM stresses Vietnam-Laos cooperation areas Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has suggested Vietnam and Laos boost cooperation in institution-policy, infrastructure and human resources in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Fronts boost collaboration President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien met with his Lao counterpart Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune in Vientiane on August 9.

Politics Vietnam presents noble orders to Lao public security units, officers Sixteen units and 41 officers of the Lao Ministry of Public Security were honoured with noble orders of the Vietnamese State on August 9.

Videos Vietnam President’s visit deepens special ties with Laos President Nguyen Xuan Phuc began his two-day official friendship visit to Laos on August 9. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith.