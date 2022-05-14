Society Ninh Thuan looks forward to sustainable agricultural-rural development The south central province of Ninh Thuan has issued a strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development in the locality in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Society UNDP pledges additional 1,450 flood-proof houses for Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will help build an additional 1,450 flood-resistant houses for poor households in coastal provinces of Vietnam in the future, UNDP representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has said.

Society Hanoi holds banquet to celebrate SEA Games 31 The capital city of Hanoi on May 12 held a banquet to welcome SEA Games 31, the biggest regional sports event with great cultural, political, diplomatic and economic significance.

Society Phenikaa Group launches 2-million USD scholarship fund Phenikaa Group has launched a 1.5 million GBP (nearly 2 million USD) scholarship fund, giving opportunities for students to study in the UK.