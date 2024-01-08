Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has extended a warm welcome to Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov on his official visit to Vietnam at the outset of the new year, saying that the trip showcased the high level of political trust in the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

At a reception for the Speaker in Hanoi on January 8, President Thuong believed that the visit will generate an impetus to bolster the Vietnam-Bulgaria traditional ties and mark a significant milestone for the beginning of celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, thus elevating the bilateral relations to a new height.

Jeliazkov, for his part, informed the host about his successful talks with Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue. He wished that both sides would actively carry out existing cooperation mechanisms, including meetings of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Inter-Governmental Committee.



Expressing a desire for collaboration with Vietnam in trade, investment, national defence and security, he noted that the Bulgarian delegation had paid working trips to several Vietnamese localities and found out that there remains untapped potential of cooperation between the two countries’ localities, especially in economy and people-to-people exchanges.



He also welcomed Vietnam's initiative to send Vietnamese language teachers to Bulgaria.



The Speaker wished that Vietnam would serve as a bridge to facilitate cooperation between Bulgaria and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as between ASEAN and the European Union (EU).



In reply, President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam always values its relationship with Bulgaria. He took this occasion to thank the European country for training thousands of Vietnamese students, experts and skilled workers in various fields; supporting Vietnam in the ratification of agreements with the EU, including the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement just before NA Chairman Hue’s visit to Bulgaria in September 2023; in multilateral and bilateral mechanisms; and in Vietnam’s bid for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.



He wished that both sides would further step up foreign political relations, including holding more regular exchanges of parliamentarians to share professional experience as well as locality-to-locality exchange activities.



The Vietnamese leader proposed Jeliazkov and the Bulgarian NA continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese nationals living and working in the country. Additionally, he urged Bulgaria to back and push forward the European Commission (EC)’s removal of yellow card warning against Vietnam’s seafood products.



He also suggested continued collaboration and sharing of visions on global and regional issues, and urged the Bulgarian NA to support Vietnam and ASEAN's stance on settling disputes through peaceful means in line with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight; raising voices and calling on parties concerned to fully and seriously implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), negotiate and build a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is practical, effective and in accordance with international law.



The host and guest agreed to direct agencies of both countries to actively step up bilateral cooperation activities, leading up to the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025./.