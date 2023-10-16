Prime Minister receives high-ranking Cambodian Party official
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 16 for visiting Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, the host praised Sokhonn for his contributions to consolidating and promoting the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship over the past time, saying his visit is of significance as it helps to strengthen ties between the two countries, Parties, and their people.
He congratulated Cambodia on the great, comprehensive achievements the country has recorded, and its successful organisation of the general elections in July, and noted his belief that Cambodia will prosper further, play a greater role and hold a higher position in the region and the world.
Chinh asked Sokhonn to convey his regards to members of the royal family and incumbent and former leaders of Cambodia.
Host and guest noted with pleasure the thriving relations, and shared the view that the bilateral relationship has significantly contributed to maintaining political stability, ensuring national defence and security and socioeconomic development, and raising the position of each Party and country.
Both expressed their belief that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries will be consolidated and enhanced, for the sake of their people.
Chinh suggested Sokhonn pay more attention to fostering the bilateral ties in the time head, promoting cooperation in all channels and at all levels in the spirit of sincerity and trust, and stepping up education among young people about the traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The two countries should enhance economic collaboration and connectivity, optimise advantages, exchange experience, support each other in building a national economy of independence and self-reliance with deep, substantive and effective international integration, foster expressway and waterway connectivity, boost border trade and economic cooperation in border areas, and create optimal conditions for businesses to operate in the respective countries for a long term.
The PM stressed the need for the two sides to maintain their close coordination to manage and accelerate the settlement of issues relating to border demarcation and marker planting.
He spoke of partnerships in national defence and security, the fight against cross-border crimes, the efficient and sustainable use of Mekong River water resources, and Mekong sub-region development, and coordination at multilateral forums.
At the same time, the two countries should enhance cooperation in personnel training, he said, suggesting Cambodia create optimal conditions for Vietnamese in the country to live and work there.
Sokhonn, for his part, lauded great achievements Vietnam has recorded under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, along with guidelines and policies on socioeconomic development and external affairs adopted by the Vietnamese Party and State.
He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support to Cambodia in the past struggle to get rid of the genocidal regime, and the present cause of national construction and development.
Cambodia attaches great importance and wishes to elevate the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries to a new height, he said.
He pledged to play a more active role in enhancing the relations between the two Parties and countries, especially in the areas suggested by the PM./.