Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Parliaments determined to beef up Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation reaffirmed their determination to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia during the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two parliaments on October 16 in Hanoi.

Politics Contents of 2013 Constitution consistent with reality, international law: symposium Ten years after its enforcement, many contents of the 2013 Constitution have proved to be consistent with the objective reality and international law, heard a symposium held by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law on October 16.

Politics Party General Secretary’s book continues receiving warm acclaim After more than one year since its release, the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong continues to receive warm acclaim from officials, Party members, scholars and social researchers.