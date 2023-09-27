Business Coordinating council for Mekong Delta region opens first meeting The coordinating council for Mekong Delta region opened its first meeting in Bac Lieu province on September 27 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, who is also head of the council.

Business SBV issues another 20 trillion VND worth of treasury bills The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 27 continued to offer 28-day treasury bills worth 20 trillion VND (833 million USD) through an auction.

Business Vietnam records over 38,000 valid foreign-invested projects: FIA There were 38,379 valid foreign-invested projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 455.06 billion USD as of September 20, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Business Int’l printing and packaging expo opens in HCM City The 21st Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack) kicked off at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27.