Programme to bolster Vietnam – RoK ties
At the meeting on September 27 (Photo: VNA)Thai Binh (VNA) – A programme to promote cultural exchange and elevate the Vietnam – Republic of Korea ties to a new height will be held in the northern province of Thai Binh on December 1-2.
The “Thai Binh Homecoming Day” programme, organised by the provincial People’s Committee, also aims to boost cooperation between businesses from both sides, while creating favourable conditions for the Korean investors to study the Vietnamese market, and expand collaboration with their Vietnamese partners across the fields of economy, culture and society.
It will be held at Thai Binh Square, Hoang Dieu ward, Thai Binh city, with a series of events, including an opening ceremony, an international agricultural fair of the northern delta, an art exchange programme between universities, colleges and localities of the RoK and Thai Binh, a conference to promote trade, investment and tourism between Thai Binh and the East Asian country, a field trip to industrial parks and tourism sites in Thai Binh, and the music festival entitled "Homecoming".
Speaking at the meeting to announce the steering board and organising sub-committees on September 27, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said the event, the largest ever of its kind, is significant to enhance economic, trade and tourism cooperation as well as cultural exchange between Thai Binh province and its Korean partners.
He ordered the organising sub-committees to make meticulous preparation for the programme./.