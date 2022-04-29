Society 📝 OP-ED: Forty-seven-year national reconciliation, concord efforts of Vietnam April 30, 1975, started a new era of Vietnam – that of independence and socialism for the whole country with the liberation of the south and the reunification of the nation.

Society Gathering seeks stronger people-to-people exchange with Uzbekistan The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a friendship gathering with Uzbekistan friends via video teleconference on April 28 to mark the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992 - 2022).

Society Top legislator asks Vinh Long to focus on growth model reform National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to focus on growth model reform and economic restructuring, in combination with environmental protection and sustainable development.

Society Voluntary, charity work common responsibility of society: President The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), in collaboration with the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee, launched a Humanitarian Month 2022 at a ceremony in the central province on April 28. ​