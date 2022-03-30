Youth Forum 2022 talks vocational training for young people
At the Youth Forum 2022 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates to the Youth Forum 2022 on March 30 compared notes on policies and guidelines of the Party and the State regarding vocational training for youths.
They looked into vocational training for young people in rural areas or those who are workers, disabled, ethnic minorities and students, and those who have completed their military service.
Truong Anh Dung, head of the General Directorate of Vocational Training at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), said the Government has sketched out a planning scheme for high-quality vocational schools, which targets 70 schools by 2025 with 130 careers.
Currently, 25 vocational training schools in Vietnam have satisfied Australia's standards, and 45 others meet Germany’s standards, according to Dung.
He briefed the participants on policies to promote vocational training in high-tech sectors, and improve personnel quality to keep up with the fourth Industrial Revolution.
In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said apart from soft skills, young people should be equipped with others like teamwork and presentations skills.
He asked vocational schools to integrate vocational training into general education in order to raise the quality of vocational training.
Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Adolescents and Children, stressed that vocational training for youths should be regarded as a central task of the education and training sector at all levels.
He proposed the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee issue a new directive on reforming and enhancing vocational training in the new situation, and the legislature and its Standing Committee direct the review of relevant laws, supplement or adopt new legal regulations to facilitate vocational training./.