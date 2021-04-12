Business Infographic CPI inches up 0.29% in Q1 The average CPI in the first quarter of this year rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1’s core inflation picked up 0.67 percent.

Business Infographic Benefits, challenges of mobile money Mobile money services promote non-cash payments and help the poor living in mountainous and remote areas access services on the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.