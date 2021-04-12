Thematic information
Monday, April 12, 2021 - 8:47:16
Business
Q1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD
Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.
VNA
Monday, April 12, 2021 07:50
Source: VNA
VNA
Infographic
Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.
Business
Infographic
FDI reaches 10.13 bln USD in Q1
Politics
Infographic
Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang
Politics
Infographic
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son
Business
Infographic
CPI inches up 0.29% in Q1
The average CPI in the first quarter of this year rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1’s core inflation picked up 0.67 percent.
Business
Infographic
Nearly 90% of Vietnam enterprises impacted by COVID-19
Nearly 90% of Vietnamese enterprises have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Business
Infographic
Benefits, challenges of mobile money
Mobile money services promote non-cash payments and help the poor living in mountainous and remote areas access services on the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Business
Infographic
Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam
Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.
Sci-Tech
Infographic
Mobile-money piloted within two years
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.
