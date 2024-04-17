According to the Quang Nam People’s Committee, the programme aims to lure domestic and international visitors to Quang Nam, while promoting the image of Quang Nam green tourism.

The programme will be divided into two phases, with the first taking place from May to August offering various unique tourism products, high quality services and attractive promotions.

Particularly, the locality offers a three-day-and-two-night tours to major tourist attractions of the province such as Hoi An city, My Son Sanctuary, Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve, and Bay Mau Coconut Forest, along with high-end tourism packages and summer camps for children.

In the second phase from September to November, the province will highlight the beauty of the rice ripening season and related festivals, as well as Hoi An in flood season, while offering sharp service discounts for tourists./.

VNA