Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on Feb. 20 morning Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 20, while the number of recoveries is 1,627, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Aviation staff to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 frequently: CAAV Aviation staff in direct contact with passengers will have to wear transparent face shields and will be frequently tested for SARS-CoV-2 as part of the efforts to stop infections after two clusters in two major international airports were detected in Vietnam's latest community infection wave.

Health Additional 15 COVID-19 infections recorded in Hai Duong on February 19 The northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest pandemic epicenter – reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, raising the country’s tally to 2,362, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Localities urged to prepare scenarios to fight COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has called on localities to identify scenarios to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.