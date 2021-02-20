Quang Ninh has no COVID-19 cases in community in 11 days
A post for COVID-19 quarantine in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh has gone through 11 straight days with no COVID-19 infections in the community, and four consecutive days without any new cases.
As of February 19, only 20 COVID-19 cases out of the 43 infections in Quang Ninh had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus.
From February 14 -18, 15 cases were cured in the locality.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in the community confirmed on January 27, the locality has recorded 60 infections, of which two cases are being quarantined and treated at the Central Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh, and the rest are treated in health facicalities in Quang Ninh.
Regarding testing, more than 136,000 locals have been tested from January 27 to February 19.
Provincial authorities on February 8 announced that the pandemic was kept under control in the locality.
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of February 20, while the number of recoveries is 1,627, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
So far, the country has seen 1,463 locally-transmitted cases, including 775 cases found since January 27 when a new COVID-19 wave broke out./.