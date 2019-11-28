Society Lang Son: Death penalty, life sentence for drug dealers The People’s Court of the northern province of Lang Son handed out 11 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a heroin trafficking ring on November 27.

Society Eight Vietnamese institutions make top Asia universities list Eight Vietnamese higher education institutions have been named among Asia’s top 550 universities by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British education company.

Society Israeli volunteers join teaching activity in Lao Cai A group of volunteers from Israel is joining an activity to teach children in Sa Pa district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai until November 28.