Quang Ninh invests 1.6 billion USD in development of service infrastructure
Construction of coastal pavement and public beach in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Quang Ninh province has invested more than 38 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.
Of which, more than 36 trillion VND (1.55 billion USD) is from non-State budget sources, up 18.7 percent over the previous year.
The province has also granted investment certificates for nine domestic and eight foreign direct investment projects and adjusted the additional investment capital for another 15 projects, with a total of 427.4 million USD.
The province is continuing to invest in 31 projects to develop synchronous infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure connecting industrial parks, economic zones and tourism infrastructure as well as services to promote socio-economic development in the coming years.
The total investment for these projects is estimated at 1.8 trillion VND (78.2 million USD).
The provincial People's Committee also reported to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval of the investment of three key projects on the construction of industrial infrastructure, ports and resort and entertainment complexes to promote the development of the service industry.
The completion of investment procedures and site clearance for the construction of key transport projects has also been accelerated by localities, including projects on Van Don-Mong Cai expressway, Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road, and roads connecting economic zones and industrial parks such as Ha Long-Hai Phong Expressway to Nam Tien Phong and Cai Lan industrial parks and Viet Hung industrial park with Ha Long-Van Don Expressway.
The province has also created favourable conditions for investors to complete investment procedures for projects including petroleum storage in Van Don airport, petrol and oil dispensing stations, upgrading five tourism sites on Ha Long Bay to improve the tourism services.
Projects related to building technical infrastructure in industrial parks and economic zones have also been implemented./.
