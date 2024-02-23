Business Breakthrough forecast for auto market in H2 The Vietnamese automobile market witnessed a significant sales decline in the first month of 2024, yet businesses and experts forecast that the market may see a breakthrough in the second half of the year.

Business Online payment – race of new technologies The Government’s policy of promoting cashless payment has triggered the spread of online payments in Vietnam as well as the race of new technologies, contributing to boosting the digital economy.

Business PM orders SOEs to improve production, business efficiency Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to reform governance, improve production and business efficiency, and strongly promote development investment.

Business HCM City aims to support nearly 2,000 startup projects in five years The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.