A boat sails on Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Authorities of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh have pledged to work with business and tourism associations to recover the tourism and service sectors against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky requested local firms and people to bolster communications towards promoting Quang Ninh as a safe, stable and developing locality in a new normal situation.



He called on businesses to join hands with local authorities and people in taking advantage of every chance to stabilise production and business, while staying vigilant and ready to battle the pandemic.



With the new wave of COVID-19 outbreak contained, the province reopened activities at tourist attractions and places of worship at 0:00 on March 2, while preventive measures are still in place.



Activities at Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have also been resumed.



However, the sites are temporarily only open to those who are living and working in the province.



To support tourism firms, Quang Ninh has launched four promotion packages worth billions of VND in an effort to maintain incentives for the sector, and offer ticket discounts at numerous famous tourist destinations since last year.



It has also worked to devise new products and hosted various cultural, sports and tourism events, as well as introduced tourism promotions.



A member of security staff at Quang Ninh’s Van Don International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in January, forcing the closure of the airport until March 3./.