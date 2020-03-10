Quang Ninh: visitors to Yen Tu relic site rebound
The Tung Lam Development JSC has offered promotion programmes to attract more visitors to Yen Tu relic site, Quang Ninh province amid the developments of Covid-19.
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 epidemic, the number of visitors to Yen Tu during festive season has reduced significantly compared to previous years (Photo:VNA)
Thanks to promotion programmes, including the reduction of prices of cable car tickets and service, the number of visitors coming to Yen Tu last weekend increased 300 percent compared to the 10 days before (Photo: VNA)
Visitors must have their body temperature measured, wash hands and wear masks (Photo:VNA)
Yen Tu relic site in Uong Bi city, Quang Ninh province is one of the most famous spiritual tourism destinations in Vietnam, attracting many visitors both home and abroad (Photo: VNA)