Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are striving to promote comprehensive digital transformation, especially in administrative reform, with the aims of luring more investment into the locality.



By the end of May, the province's administrative procedure settlement system has been connected to the national population database one including the personal identification and people's identity card verification service, household information confirmation and information sharing services.



Provincial authorities are directing lower-level ones to review, standardise, restructure, and simplify the process of administrative procedures.



Since June 1, digitisation and data extraction platforms have been piloted at the provincial public administration service centre, and in the sectors of justice; labour, invalids and society; education and training; health care; and information and communication.



Over 9,300 enterprises in Quang Ninh have registered to use e-invoices.



Quang Ninh has so far provided 1,712 Level-4 online public services out of the 1,832 administrative procedures.



The rate of administrative procedure documents received and processed online via the online public service portal reached 62%.



Up to 1,180 online public services at level 3-4 of the locality have been synchronised on the national public service portal.



Local authorities have also paid attention to removing difficulties facing businesses, developing modern and synchronous infrastructure facilities, and enhancing regional linkages towards promoting economic growth and luring more investment.



Thanks to the acceleration of digital transformation in administrative reform, as of early June 2022, the province's non-budget investment attraction reached nearly 37.9 trillion VND (over 1.6 billion USD).



Quang Ninh has granted new investment registration certificates and approved capital addition to nine domestic and foreign projects with a total newly-registered and added capital of nearly 4 trillion VND; and gave in-principle approval for 29 projects worth over 33.9 trillion VND.



In the first half of 2022, Quang Ninh reported 1,320 newly-established businesses, and 675 those resuming operation. The province is home to 17,142 enterprises and their affiliated units which have a total registered capital of 382.5 trillion VND.



Last year, Quang Ninh topped Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); and Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS). It also ranked second in the public administration reform (PAR) index.



Quang Ninh is the province with 5 consecutive years of holding the first position in the PCI in 2017- 2021, and 9 consecutive years during 2013 - 2021 in the group of five provinces and centrally-run cities having the best performance of economic management in the country.



The locality posted an estimated growth rate of 10.66% in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first six months of this year, which is 2.64 percentage points higher than the rate in the same period of 2021.



Quang Ninh collected over 27.18 trillion VND (1.17 billion USD at current exchange rate) for the State budget, an increase of 18% year-on-year.



Total social investment in the period is estimated at 42.3 trillion VND, up 10.9% from the same period last year.



The province aims to increase its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 10 percent on an annual average during the period, and the per capita GRDP to over 10,000 USD by 2025. The urbanisation rate is expected to surpass 75 percent, while the rate of poor households to go down to below 1 percent.



Priority will be given to drawing new-generation direct foreign investment (FDI) into processing, hi-tech manufacturing and clean industrial projects located in designated economic zones and industrial parks.



It is striving to become a modern industrial and service locality, an international tourism centre and one of the economic drivers of the country in the future./.