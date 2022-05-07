Business More trains for HCM City’s first metro line arrive in Vietnam More trains for Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line between Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien have arrived at Khanh Hoi Port from Japan on May 6.

Business Vietnam’s biggest single-body high-speed ship launched Thang Long, the biggest single-body high-speed ship in Vietnam, was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 6, and will start offering services between Vung Tau city and Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in June.

Business Room for ASEAN rice exports to grow: MoIT ASEAN's 700-million market has a lot in common with Vietnam in terms of culture, habits and preferences, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), and there is still room to grow for Vietnamese exports in ASEAN markets, including Vietnamese rice, a major export of the country.

Business Sufficient power supply pledged for SEA Games 31 venues The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has pledged to provide sufficient power for 60 training and competition venues and hotels designated for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) across the 11 hosting provinces in northern Vietnam.