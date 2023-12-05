Rach Gia - Ancient city mixed with modern beauty
Rach Gia city in the southern Kien Giang province is a bustling urban area built over 3 centuries on the eastern shores of the Gulf of Thailand. The city boasts a charming beauty from preserving its ancient splendour and features fresh, modern colours that make it a liveable city.
-
Admiring the beautiful sunset from Rach Gia Pier. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The Rach Gia sea gate. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
An ancient bridge connects the two banks of the Kien River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A peaceful corner of Rach Gia city on the banks of the Kien River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Many public, convenient, and modern buildings are found in Rach Gia city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tam Quan Gate, built in 1955, has borne witness to Rach Gia’s development, and is closely associated with the spiritual lives of local people. (Photo: VNP)