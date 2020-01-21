Business VPBank announces record pre-tax profit in 2019 The Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) announced a record consolidated pre-tax profit of 10.3 trillion VND in 2019 (447 million USD), exceeding 9 percent of the yearly plan and up 12.3 percent compared to 2018.

Business Efforts to maintain Vietnam’s leading position in cashew export Vietnam stood out as the world’s largest cashew exporter last year but there remains many challenges ahead for the country to retain its leading position in the future.

Business HCM City to implement e-Tax system from February 10 The HCM City Department of Taxation will implement the e-Tax system from February 10 to improve tax service quality in the city.

Business Japanese businesses seek investment opportunities in Binh Phuoc A Japanese business delegation led by Sakai Hironori, President of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association in Hyogo prefecture, had a working session with leaders of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee