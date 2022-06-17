Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on June 17
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on June 17, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,781 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,386 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also declined.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of June 16.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD.
During the week from June 13-17, the daily reference exchange rate generally followed an upward trend, ending the week up 18 VND from Monday./.