Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 16
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on July 16, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,917 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,524 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on July 15.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD and 23,270 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,076 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,276 VND/USD./.