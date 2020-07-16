Business Over 672.6 million USD mobilised from G-bonds The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.

Business Dong Nai urged to maintain resources for land clearance for Long Thanh airport Vu Hong Thanh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs, on July 15 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to maintain resources for land retrieval, compensation and resettlement work in service of the Long Thanh airport project.

Business NA approves state budget balance in 2018 The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Business Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey & Company Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.