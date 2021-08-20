Reference exchange rate revised up 12 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on August 20, up 12 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on August 20, up 12 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on August 20, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,851 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,461 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks tended to decrease.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,680 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,910 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 19.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,710 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 22,910 VND/USD./.
