Reference exchange rate up 20 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,133 VND/USD on February 21, up 20 VND from the rate on the last working day of previous week (February 18).
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,133 VND/USD on February 21, up 20 VND from the rate on the last working day of previous week (February 18).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the floor rate applicable to commercial banks is 23,826 VND/USD and the ceiling rate 22,439 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, unchanged from February 18.
BIDV raised the selling rate by 2 VND to 22,693 VND/USD and the buying rate by 5 VND to 22,970 VND/USD.
During the week from February 14 to 18, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend during the first three days before turning around on Thursday and stayed unchanged on Friday. It ended the week up 17 VND from Monday./.