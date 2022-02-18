Reference exchange rate unchanged on February 18
The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar on February 18 unchanged from the previous day at 23,113 VND/USD.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,806 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks all rose.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,620 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,930 VND/USD, both up 30 VND from the same time on February 17.
BIDV also raised both rates by 30 VND to 22,640 VND/USD (buying) and 22,920 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 14 to 18, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend during the first three days before turning around on Thursday and stayed unchanged on Friday. It ended the week up 17 VND from Monday./.