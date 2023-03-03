A vessel and medical team from the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre are assigned to reach the Greek crude oil tank er Maran Thetis and offer aid to Ukrainian crewman. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMSRCC) on March 3 brought a foreign crewman with heart failure from sea to Nha Trang City in the southcentral province of Khanh Hoa.

On March 2 evening, the Greek crude oil tanker Maran Thetis asked for help as one of its crew member, a 62-year-old Ukrainian man, suffered from heart failure when the vessel was about 120 nautical miles away from Nha Trang coast.

As soon as receiving the request, the VMSRCC kept regular contact with the tanker crew to follow the patient’s condition and instruct them to deliver proper first-aid for him.

The VMSRCC also arranged a vessel and medical staff to the tanker.

Despite rough sea, the rescue vessel reached the tanker quickly on March 2 evening and brought the patient ashore./.