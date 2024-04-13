Brasilia (VNA) – Vice Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Nilton Caldeira has proposed a football exchange with Vietnam as part of celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic ties.

At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi on April 10 in Brasilia, Caldeira expressed his desire to connect major football clubs of Rio de Janeiro with Vietnamese counterparts to foster sport cooperation. He proposed sending coaches and teams to Vietnam for exchanges, and even hosting the Vietnamese national team in Brazil for training, tournaments, and friendly matches.

Caldeira emphasised the necessity for Vietnam and Brazil, especially Rio de Janeiro, to step up cooperation in sports, tourism, culture and education.

The Brazilian side proposed sending Vietnamese football players to join in a 45-day football reality TV show filmed at a training centre in Rio de Janeiro. The show's top two Vietnamese players could potentially secure contracts with Rio de Janeiro clubs.

Caldeira suggested several forms of commemorating President Ho Chi Minh's journey in Arcos da Lapa square, including naming a street after Vietnam, and creating a mural depicting his journey in the city.

The two sides expressed wish to cooperate with media and press agencies of both countries to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

Nghi suggested cooperation in opening a Vietnamese television bureau in Brazil./.



