Samsung Engineering offers to provide environment solutions to Long An province
Vice Chairman of the Long An People’s Committee Huynh Van Son (R) receives Executive Vice President of Samsung Engineering Han Sangdeog on July 10. (Photo: VNA)Long An (VNA) – Samsung Engineering of the Republic of Korea (RoK) wants to provide environment solutions to the Mekong Delta province of Long An, the company’s Executive Vice President Han Sangdeog said at a meeting with Long An officials on July 10.
Han said the environment is one of the three main business lines of Samsung Engineering so the company is at an advantage to provide solutions in this field, such as urban wastewater treatment plants and solid waste treatment.
The company is interested in investing in wastewater treatment plants in Tan An city and Duc Hoa and Can Giuoc districts of Long An, he said.
Vice Chairman of the province’s People’s Committee Huynh Van Son said the RoK is the second biggest foreign investor in Long An with 197 projects and total capital of over 1 billion USD. He affirmed that the province welcomes a new wave of investment from the RoK.
The official assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to coordinate discussions between the province’s agencies and localities with Samsung Engineering on matters related to the company’s proposal.
He asked Samsung Engineering to continue to introduce more Korean companies to Long An for investment, stressing that the provincial authorities always welcome investors./.