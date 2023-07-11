Business Vietnam grabs attention of pharmaceutical companies from RoK A delegation of pharmaceutical companies from the Republic of Korea (RoK) has visited Vietnam to seek chances for strengthening business partnerships, according to the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association (KPBMA).

Business Vietravel Airlines to receive fifth aircraft Vietravel Airlines, a member of Vietravel Corporation, will receive and put into use its fifth aircraft in mid-August, and further expand its fleet to six within this year, according to the airline’s representative.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of RON 95 petrol and all oil products increased in the latest adjustment on July 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Experts give recommendations to boost economic growth in new context Experts gave recommendations to restore aggregate demand and promote growth in the new context at the mid-year macro-economic roundtable in Hanoi on July 11.