Society No casualties among Vietnamese citizens in Japan due to earthquake recorded: Embassy There had been no casualties among Vietnamese citizens recorded due to a recent earthquake in Japan as of 9pm on January 2, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, citing notifications from the National Police Agency of Japan.

Society IM Japan says all Vietnamese interns under its management remain safe in earthquake The Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organization (IM Japan) has affirmed the safety of all Vietnamese interns under its management who are working in Toyama, Fukui and Ishikawa prefectures that were hit by the massive earthquake on January 1.

Society Policies for ethnic minority-inhabited areas pay off The living standards in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas have been improved in the past year thank to the Government and Prime Minister’s directions, the active engagement of administrations at all levels and sectors, coupled with the collaborative efforts of people from different ethnic groups in enforcing 188 policies related to them, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 2.

Society Quang Nam: suspected ancient shipwreck vanishes in sea An attention-grabbing object, suspected to be an ancient shipwreck, has vanished from the waters off Hoi An city in the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Lanh has confirmed.