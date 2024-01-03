Scholarships given to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Soc Trang
Scholarships donated by the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club given to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Soc Trang. (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) - As many as 90 scholaships worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each, donated by the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club, were presented to ethnic minority students with difficult circumstances in the southern province of Soc Trang at a ceremony on January 3.
The programme was organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)'s chapter in Soc Trang, in collaboration with the provincial Department of Education and Training, and the management boards of the fund and the club.
At the event, three students affected by COVID-19 pandemic also received scholarships worth 6 million VND each, while 20 others who are children of border officers and soldiers in the locality were presented with scholarships worth 1 million VND each.
On this occasion, the Thieu nien Tien phong va Nhi dong (Vanguard Teenager and children) newspaper under the HCYU Central Committee also donated 15 bicycles to local disadvantaged children.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Commitee Huynh Thi Diem Ngoc, since the 2010-2011 academic year, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund has presented over 1,000 scholarships totaling over 1 billion VND to ethnic minority students in Soc Trang. The "For beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club has also given many scholarships to students who are children of officers and soldiers, and fishermen in difficult circumstances in the province since the 2016-2017 school year.
Truong My Hoa, former Vice State President, Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh scholarship fund and head of the "For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa" Club, said that the scholarships are hoped to add motivation for the recipients to pursue study for a better future.
Established in 1999, the fund was named after Vu A Dinh (1934-1949), a young ethnic hero who sacrificed his life in the war of resistance against the French colonialists. The fund has provided scholarships to outstanding students living in ethnic minority areas nationwide./.