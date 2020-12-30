Society Workers in industrial zones face dual challenges amid pandemic Workers, especially in industrial zones, are encountering dual challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic: keeping their job in uncertain times while continuing to demand that their rights and entitlements remain protected, the deputy head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Vietnam said.

Society Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway ready for operation The upgrade of runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will be put into operation by 0:00 on December 31 to meet the peak travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Programmes encouraging local women to remain in Lao Cai Thanks to support programmes on improving quality of life in rural areas, the number of women leaving their hometowns in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to seek work elsewhere has declined significantly.

Society Dutch-funded project launched to help flood-affected residents in Quang Nam A project named “Humanitarian Aid and Post-Flood Recovery in Central Vietnam”, funded by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands, was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29.